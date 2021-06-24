‘Exorcism in the lumber aisle’: Police escort disorderly people from Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, Pa. (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Police in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, broke up an exorcism at a Home Depot store on Monday.

It happened after 3 p.m. in the lumber aisle. The Dickson City police Facebook page only said there were disorderly people at the store having an exorcism.

“3:26pm Commerce Blvd. @ Home Depot for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building,” the post said.

There is no indication the incident had anything to do with the price of lumber. The comments on the police post are priceless. “Sometimes I think the 2x4s in my garage are possessed,” one commenter said.

“God bless the men in blue. I can’t believe this is what they have to deal with on a daily basis,” another said.

Police escorted the people out of the store without incident. No charges have been filed at this time.