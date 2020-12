TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10am. Visibility may be less than a quarter mile in places. Use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

Once the fog burns off, we will have a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. It will be quite for December with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain chance is less than 10% today.