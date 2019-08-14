Ex-employee accused of stealing from Disney water park

1  of  2
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – A former worker at Walt Disney World’s Typhoon Lagoon stole cash, credit cards, gift cards and other items from an employee locker room at the water park, authorities say.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit says 28-year-old Shariel Agosto knew how to navigate the behind-the-scenes area of the water park. She is accused of using the cash and credit cards to buy gas for her car, food at a restaurant and of attempting to purchase $250 in alcohol.

Deputies say Agosto was arrested Aug. 1 on charges including unlawful possession of a stolen credit card and petit theft.

Agosto is being represented by the public defender’s office in Orange County.

