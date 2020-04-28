Everyone in Hillsborough County can now get tested for coronavirus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has changed its policy on testing for the novel coronavirus by removing restrictions on who can get tested.
Any Hillsborough County resident who wants a test can now get tested at one of the county’s sites, and will not be required to have COVID-19 symptoms to do so. They just need to call ahead.
Previously, testing was limited to people showing COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing is available by appointment only at the following locations:
- Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa
- Lee Davis Center, 3402 N 22nd St. in East Tampa
- SouthShore Community Center, 201 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin
- Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N Michigan Ave. in Plant City.
Individuals seeking a COVID-19 test can make an appointment by calling (813) 272-5900. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
The tests are free. Insurance is not required.
LATEST STORIES:
- VIDEO: Massive gator found on wrong side of fence along Alligator Alley
- Feeding Tampa Bay teams up with local restaurants to keep businesses going
- Man with gun standing in middle of Winter Haven street, police asking residents to stay inside
- Tijuana practically out of beer as COVID-19 crisis halts production
- Coronavirus in Florida: Over 700 more cases, 83 deaths in latest update