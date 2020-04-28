Everyone in Hillsborough County can now get tested for coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Catherine Hopkins

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has changed its policy on testing for the novel coronavirus by removing restrictions on who can get tested.

Any Hillsborough County resident who wants a test can now get tested at one of the county’s sites, and will not be required to have COVID-19 symptoms to do so. They just need to call ahead.

Previously, testing was limited to people showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing is available by appointment only at the following locations:

  • Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa
  • Lee Davis Center, 3402 N 22nd St. in East Tampa
  • SouthShore Community Center, 201 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin
  • Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N Michigan Ave. in Plant City.

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 test can make an appointment by calling (813) 272-5900. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

The tests are free. Insurance is not required.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss