Everyone in Hillsborough County can now get tested for coronavirus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has changed its policy on testing for the novel coronavirus by removing restrictions on who can get tested.

Any Hillsborough County resident who wants a test can now get tested at one of the county’s sites, and will not be required to have COVID-19 symptoms to do so. They just need to call ahead.

Previously, testing was limited to people showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing is available by appointment only at the following locations:

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Lee Davis Center, 3402 N 22nd St. in East Tampa

SouthShore Community Center, 201 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N Michigan Ave. in Plant City.

Individuals seeking a COVID-19 test can make an appointment by calling (813) 272-5900. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

COVID-19 testing is now available for ALL individuals, with or without symptoms. Call 813-272-5900 to pre-register at a location near you.



Hillsborough County drive-thru testing is FREE & insurance is not requred. Walk-up testing is also available. Call 813-272-5900 for info. pic.twitter.com/sNOCGrG3nu — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 28, 2020

The tests are free. Insurance is not required.

