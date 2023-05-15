We all love to indulge in having our nails done, but what are some dangers lurking in nail care?

Zoe Krislock, the CEO of MiniLuxe joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share what consumers need to be on the look out for when it comes to clean and ethical nail care.

“Nail equipment, if not properly cleaned, can be a breeding ground for bacteria.” said Krislock.

She went on to say, “Those wonderful massage chairs with the whirlpool jets and tubs also trap water and air for long periods, leading to bacteria developing. These tubs have been known to cause various infections, including Staph.”

“Even our polishes can pose a danger. Many nail polishes contain harmful toxins that are not good for the skin and nails.”, said Krislock.

Krislock provided the below answers common consumer questions:

What should I look for in a nail polish?

When looking for polish make sure you look for non-toxic formulas and be ingredient-conscious without sacrificing quality. We have a formula is 8-free, meaning it’s free of the following eight most toxic ingredients typically found in nail polish: Formaldehyde, Toluene, DBP (Dibutyl Phthalate), Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, TPHP (Triphenyl Phosphate), Ethyl Tosylamide, and Xylene.

What is the typical cleaning process at a nail salon?

Unfortunately, we all too often see tools reused between clients. When there are cuts or breakage to your nail bed, unsanitary tools can cause infections.

It’s important for tools to undergo a sterilization process and for some elements like nail files or buffers to be single-use.

One of the biggest differentiators for us is a new standard of clean. This includes a 4-step Clean Lab Process in each of their studios that includes manual scrubbing, ultrasonic cleaner, a medical grade autoclave sterilizer that heats up to 270 degrees with high-pressure steam to kill microorganisms before the drying cycle is complete, and the tools are moved to their own external packaging.

What else might we be surprised to learn about unsafe self-care? What should we watch for?

Although whirlpool jets might seem relaxing, its not good to use them. A recent CDC study found microbacteria in 97% of whirlpool pedicure tubs. We use antiseptic tablets and single-use tools.

Look out for how your studio cleans their equipment. We use a unique cleaning process that also extends to pedicure stations and waxing practices. A hospital-grade cleaner and antiseptic tablet is used clean each pedicure station. This practice kills germs, including HIV, HPV, and influenza.

It also eliminates viruses, bacteria, tuberculosis, fungus, and mildew. A micro-kill disinfecting wipe is also used to clean all areas before a MadaCide Germicidal spray cleaner finishing the disinfecting process after each client.

Safe self-care should extend to your waxing services. We’re all hyperaware of the products we use on our faces, but have you ever thought about the wax used when getting your eyebrows done?

A salon should use low-temperature wax and never double-dip to ensure that the highest safety standards are met.

