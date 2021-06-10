Deputies: Man accused of killing 9-week-old son escapes jail, quickly recaptured in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has recaptured an escaped inmate from the county jail.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said inmate Cody Jondreau was being held in the jail on an arrest warrant for murder out of Ohio. Gualtieri said Jondreau is accused of killing his 9-week-old son.

The sheriff said Jondreau climbed up and through the razor wire while he was out on the recreational yard around 10 a.m. Wednesday. He was quickly apprehended that same day.

The sheriff said the public was not in danger as the suspect was not out of sight of deputies, being only out of jail for around 10 minutes.

