TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged by a student to a dance-off at a school in Riverview.

Natalie McClain, the assistant principal, at Sumner High School took to Twitter and posted video of the epic dance battle, which broke out during students’ lunch break on Dec. 23.

The video shows teacher Yolanda Turner and a student busting moves to Missy Elliot’s “Lose Control.”

“Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win,” McClain wrote in the caption.

Turner, who has more than 20 years of teaching experience not only has expertise in the classroom but also has experience DJ-ing and singing as well!

As of Wednesday morning, the 38-second clip has more than five million views. But the video on Twitter isn’t just grabbing the attention of regular users, the video also made its way to Missy Elliot herself.

Elliot replied to McClain’s tweet with fire emojis.