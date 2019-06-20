EPA meets with MacDIll residents about ongoing mold issues in base housing

TAMPA (WFLA) – For months Amie Norquist’s children coughed through the night. She took them to numerous doctor visits and now believes mold in her assigned home at MacDill Air Force Base caused her families health problems.

“I would hear our two youngest coughing through the night from their bed. Our two oldest children developed a croupy sounding cough almost all of the time,” said Norquist.

Norquist and her family have now moved off base but the problem has gained a lot of attention.

The Secretary of the Air Force flew to MacDill to meet with the base commander about the problem and last week a Congressional delegation traveled to MacDill for an update.

Attorney Natalie Khawam says, despite the attention, things are not getting better.

“Actually, they’re getting worse. I’m getting calls from people leaving the base that are actually going to different states that are finding mold in their belongings when they’ve relocated,” said Khawam.

Thursday, representatives of the Federal Environmental Protection Agency met with residents at MacDill to talk about the problem.

A spokesperson for the EPA says they don’t regulate mold, but came at the request of base officials to answer residents questions.

Khawam says despite all of the meetings being held, the actual problem is not being fixed.

“You’re seeing a lot more families having these chronic illnesses. You’re seeing more families coming forward telling me about their health issues, their children’s health issues. A lot of these soldiers are not deploying because of their health. We’re losing our men and women in the military because of mold issues at the base rather than because of ISIS or terrorism,” said Khawam.