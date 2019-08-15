Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Endangered Hernando County man missing for nearly a month

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man last seen nearly a month ago.

Gary Litaker, 54, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday, July 19 after a breakup with his girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Litaker made threats to harm himself after the breakup.

Litaker’s description is as follows:

  • 5 feet 7 inches
  • 185 pounds
  • Balding brown hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Thin beard
  • Often wears baseball cap

If you have seen Litaker or have an idea about his current whereabouts, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss