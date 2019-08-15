Endangered Hernando County man missing for nearly a month

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man last seen nearly a month ago.
Gary Litaker, 54, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday, July 19 after a breakup with his girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said Litaker made threats to harm himself after the breakup.
Litaker’s description is as follows:
- 5 feet 7 inches
- 185 pounds
- Balding brown hair
- Blue eyes
- Thin beard
- Often wears baseball cap
If you have seen Litaker or have an idea about his current whereabouts, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830.