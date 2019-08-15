Endangered Hernando County man missing for nearly a month

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a missing and endangered man last seen nearly a month ago.

Gary Litaker, 54, hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday, July 19 after a breakup with his girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Litaker made threats to harm himself after the breakup.

Litaker’s description is as follows:

5 feet 7 inches

185 pounds

Balding brown hair

Blue eyes

Thin beard

Often wears baseball cap

If you have seen Litaker or have an idea about his current whereabouts, you’re urged to call the sheriff’s office at 352-754-6830.