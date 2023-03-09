PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — After sitting in a New Mexico desert for about 40 years, a private jet once owned by the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” has made it to Tampa Bay.

The 1962 Lockheed JetStar is being stored in Plant City by the owner, James Webb of “Jimmy’s World” on YouTube, who bought it for $234,000.

“Airplane itself is flipping cool, even without the obvious connection, but if you add in the Elvis connection, there’s no rock ‘n’ roll star bigger than Elvis, in my opinion,” Webb said.

The jet was transported from Roswell, New Mexico to Florida, traveling more than 1,600 miles.

8 On Your Side got the opportunity to tour the inside of the plane on Thursday.

The inside of the aircraft was clean, for the most part, with swiveling seats covered in soft, red velvet.

There’s a television on one of the walls and a microwave toward the back of the plane that still dings and turns on.

Webb is known for buying planes and giving new life to them, documenting the process on his YouTube channel.

He said the jet will be transformed into an RV to tour the country and raise funds for charities, like St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’re going to be able to create such a unique, Elvis-type of experience that the whole world would get to enjoy. Even more than if it was flying or stationary at Graceland,” Webb said.

Webb said he hopes to have the RV ready to tour within one year. You can look out for updates on his YouTube channel.