LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla (WFLA) - A 28-year-old woman in Lakewood Ranch is facing a second degree murder charge in her husband's death. Following a five week investigation, detectives developed probable cause to issue a warrant for Ashley Benefield's arrest. Her attorneys were notified and she turned herself in Wednesday night.

The investigation started back on Sept. 27 when deputies were called out to the 11300 block of White Rock Terrace in a subdivision called Central Park at Lakewood Ranch. Deputies say the 28-year-old woman said she shot her husband, 59-year-old Doug Benefield, during a 'domestic argument'. Detectives, however, found no evidence that the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot and killed her husband.