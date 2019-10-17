Elderly resident left to deal with leaky ceiling for weeks

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 77-year-old woman says her ceiling has been leaking for weeks and management hasn’t done enough to fix it. Millicent Walcott called 8 On Your Side Investigates because she was worried about potential mold forming near the site of the leak.

“This building is old people, sick people and they don’t make waves,” said Walcott.

Walcott has lived at Lakeland Presbyterian Apartments on Florida Avenue South for several years. Although she loves it there, Millicent says she won’t stay quiet about various problems in her unit.

“This is a night’s worth of drippings,” said Walcott.

Walcott told 8 On Your Side the ceiling in the hallway has been leaking. For some reason, she says maintenance hasn’t been able to fix it.

“Whatever was done was done improperly, and the leak moved over,” said Walcott. “I don’t want black mold in my house.”

Additionally, Walcott says her air conditioning was broken too.

During Walcott’s interview with 8 On Your Side, a maintenance worker stopped by her apartment. The worker said she had been out of town for an emergency.

8 On Your Side Investigates spoke with an administrator about various issues in Walcott’s unit.

“I need help and I’ve seen… what 8 On Your Side can do,” said Walcott. “I feel disrespected. I feel that management does not consider my apartment, my home.”

Tonight, after weeks of headaches, Walcott says the leak has been fixed and a brand new A/C has been installed.

Repairs are set to be completed by Monday.

A spokesman for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) told 8 On Your Side, 39 of 196 units in the building are subsidized.

