Edward Gilbert, 14-year-old Hillsborough boy missing for nearly 2 weeks, deputies say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Thonotosassa.

Edward Gilbert was last seen leaving his home near Joe Ebert Road and Williams Road, on a bike at about 5:30 a.m. on July 2.

Gilbert is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 108 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His bicycle is black and yellow, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any further information.

“We want to bring this young man back to his home and family safely,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking for the public’s help finding him, if anyone knows where he may have gone, please call us immediately.”

Those with information regarding Gilbert’s whereabouts are asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss