Watch out for kids! It’s International Walk To School Day

TAMPA, (WFLA) – Wednesday is International Walk to School Day, and safety experts in Tampa Bay want parents to use it as an opportunity to teach their children life-saving skills to get to school safely.

Although there are fun activities planned to honor the day, it comes with staggering statistics.

A report by the National Coalition Transportation for America lists Florida as the deadliest state for pedestrians and cyclists, and the Tampa Bay area consistently ranks as one of the most unsafe cities in the state for pedestrians and cyclists.

Safe Kids Tampa, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, and others are teaming up to teach students at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School safe bicycle and pedestrian habits.

During the “Walk and Roll to School” event, parents are asked to walk or bike with their children to school, allowing them to identify pedestrian hazards and enforce traffic laws.

Safety experts will also perform free bike helmet fittings and hand out reflective bracelets, blinking lights and other safety items.

LATEST STORIES: