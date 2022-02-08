Want to be a substitute teacher in Pinellas County? Attend Q&A and apply

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Schools is taking additional measures to address a serious issue—the need for more substitute teachers.
Since the pandemic, there is a huge demand for substitutes. Just last week 473 teachers called out.
The district is hosting a virtual Q&A via zoom for those interested in becoming a substitute teacher at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. You’ll also have to fill out an online application.
A sub can earn between $120-155 per day and long term subs earn between $160-195 per day.
Pinellas County Schools has three levels of substitute teachers each with different qualifications and requirements: Associate’s Substitute, Bachelor’s Substitute and Certified Substitute.
According to the Pinellas County Schools website, substitutes must be able to:
- Work a minimum of four jobs per month
- Work a minimum of two Mondays or Fridays per month
- Maintain the physical and emotional stamina to perform the duties and responsibilities of a substitute teacher
- Have adequate and reliable transportation to get to assignments on time
- Be available to accept jobs at the time the application process is completed
Here is the information to log onto the zoom meeting:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88595199128…
Meeting ID: 885 9519 9128
Passcode: 444400
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,88595199128# US (Chicago)
+19294362866,,88595199128# US (New York)Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Meeting ID: 885 9519 9128
Find your local number here: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ketcOJZoaY