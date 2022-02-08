Want to be a substitute teacher in Pinellas County? Attend Q&A and apply

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Schools is taking additional measures to address a serious issue—the need for more substitute teachers.

Since the pandemic, there is a huge demand for substitutes. Just last week 473 teachers called out.

The district is hosting a virtual Q&A via zoom for those interested in becoming a substitute teacher at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. You’ll also have to fill out an online application.

A sub can earn between $120-155 per day and long term subs earn between $160-195 per day.

Pinellas County Schools has three levels of substitute teachers each with different qualifications and requirements: Associate’s Substitute, Bachelor’s Substitute and Certified Substitute.

According to the Pinellas County Schools website, substitutes must be able to:

Work a minimum of four jobs per month

Work a minimum of two Mondays or Fridays per month

Maintain the physical and emotional stamina to perform the duties and responsibilities of a substitute teacher

Have adequate and reliable transportation to get to assignments on time

Be available to accept jobs at the time the application process is completed

Here is the information to log onto the zoom meeting:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88595199128…

Meeting ID: 885 9519 9128

Passcode: 444400

One tap mobile

+13126266799,,88595199128# US (Chicago)

+19294362866,,88595199128# US (New York)Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Meeting ID: 885 9519 9128



Find your local number here: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ketcOJZoaY