LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Tonight marks deadline to submit Hillsborough County school choice application

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hillsborough_Co__school_board_to_approve_9_20190219130159

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County parents have until midnight on Friday to submit their decision on where their children will learn in the spring of 2021.

Most of the county’s 217,250 students are expected to continue learning with their attendance area school – or the school based on the child’s home address. But some may join the nearly 22,000 students participating in various magnet programs that Hillsborough County Schools is offering.

Hillsborough County parents can decide from the 38 magnet schools with more than 70 programs in the county based on their child’s interests or the school’s curriculum.

Parents can learn more about this year’s options on the district’s website. Applications are being accepted at the Hillsborough County School Board webpage.

The Office of Student Planning and Placement is available to help parents with questions at (813) 272-4692 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Deadlines are also approaching in other Tampa Bay area counties. Take a look at application timelines below:

Manatee County Schools

Pasco County School District

  • Open Enrollment: Jan. 7, 2021 – Jan. 21, 2021
  • Acceptance (secondary grades): Feb. 19- Feb. 28, 2021
  • Acceptance (elementary grades): March 12- March 26, 2021

Pinellas County School District

Polk County School District

Sarasota County School District

>> Follow Kelsey Sunderland on Facebook

>> Follow Kelsey Sunderland on Twitter

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss