Tonight marks deadline to submit Hillsborough County school choice application

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County parents have until midnight on Friday to submit their decision on where their children will learn in the spring of 2021.

Most of the county’s 217,250 students are expected to continue learning with their attendance area school – or the school based on the child’s home address. But some may join the nearly 22,000 students participating in various magnet programs that Hillsborough County Schools is offering.

Hillsborough County parents can decide from the 38 magnet schools with more than 70 programs in the county based on their child’s interests or the school’s curriculum.

Parents can learn more about this year’s options on the district’s website. Applications are being accepted at the Hillsborough County School Board webpage.

The Office of Student Planning and Placement is available to help parents with questions at (813) 272-4692 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Deadlines are also approaching in other Tampa Bay area counties. Take a look at application timelines below:

Manatee County Schools

Application period: Dec. 1, 2020 – Jan. 15, 2021

Pasco County School District

Open Enrollment: Jan. 7, 2021 – Jan. 21, 2021

Acceptance (secondary grades): Feb. 19- Feb. 28, 2021

Acceptance (elementary grades): March 12- March 26, 2021

Pinellas County School District

Application period: Jan. 6-15., 2021

Acceptance period: Feb. 3-10, 2016

Polk County School District

Application period : Nov. 10, 2020- Jan. 12, 2021

Sarasota County School District