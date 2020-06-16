Thousands of Pinellas students register for virtual STEM camp

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – This summer, thousands of Pinellas County School Disitrict students are participating in virtual STEM Camps offered by the school district.

Normally, the camps are in-person, but since COVID-19 the school district’s K-12 STEM Specialist Laura Spence moved the camps online, she has seen more than 1,200 students register for the courses.

This year there are ten to 15 different courses being offered for grades 2 through 12. The courses include lessons like robotics, app development, video game design and more.

“The nice thing about it is students get to collaborate virtually and that is mimicking what a lot of our employers are looking for from our students when they graduate,” said Laura Spence, Pinellas County Schools K-12 STEM Specialist.

Spence tells 8 On Your Side there are still spaces available for the camps being offered for two weeks in July. The camp is free and materials are provided for the students.

For more information about the Pinellas County Schools STEM Summer Camps and how to register your child, click here.

