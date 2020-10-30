Teacher shortage concerns: School districts call meeting over USF decision to close education college

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – School leaders across Tampa Bay are coming together Friday to address a potential teacher shortage and how it will impact children in the area.

Their meeting comes after news of the University of South Florida’s potential decision to close its College of Education undergrad program.

Pinellas County has been leading the charge on the issue. On Tuesday, the school board passed a resolution, voicing concern about how much they depend on USF’s undergrad program for new teachers.

The district’s superintendent said they pull about 600 teachers each year—25% of their teaching staff—from the program.

USF’s Interim Dean, Judith Ponticell, told 8 on your side Wednesday that they’re navigating a possible $6.8 million dollar budget cut over the next two years.

Ponticell said undergrad enrollment has decreased more than 60% over the past decade, and that teachers can and are obtaining their undergrad education elsewhere.

“Is it possible that if an undergrad degree in education goes away there won’t be some impact on school districts? I would be foolish to say that won’t happen but the degree of impact is not as simple,” said Ponticell.

Ponticell said there are no official plans to get rid of the undergrad program yet, they’re in still the early planning stages. She welcomed one-on-one conversations with school leaders.

“I have as yet to have all but one superintendent who has reached out for a personal conversation with me. And I invite that conversation, I would love to be contacted,” Ponticell said.

On Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., multiple public school superintendents will host a community conversation about reimagining teacher preparation in Tampa Bay. The conversation will include superintendents from Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough, Polk, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Friday’s meeting will also includes the former Florida Commissioner of Education and former USF President, Betty Castor.

Ponticell said the college faculty will present its plan to the USF Provost by Dec. 18.

