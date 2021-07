Tampa Bay college students to add at least $5.6B in federal loan debt, according to FAFSA data

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The COVID-19 pandemic challenged norms and bruised the economy as uncertainty swept the globe and businesses closed due to restrictions and loss of income. Across the country, less money coming in meant fewer people were able to pay bills, including student loans.

In Tampa Bay, data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that more than 141,000 students have already been awarded financial aid for the 2021-2022 application cycle, as of its second quarterly report. Based on those figures, and the average debt per student in Florida, Tampa Bay could add more than $5.6 billion to the state’s total loan debt over the next four years.

Still, the amount of money owed could go up as applications for FAFSA continue across the U.S., as well as debt from private loans. The data for private loans, those not owned by the federal government, was not fully available. Amidst the economic downturn and subsequent recovery caused by the coronavirus pandemic, student loan payments were temporarily paused.

Now, a debate over what the next steps are for the trillions of dollars of student debt across the U.S. have become a major point of debate for the Biden administration and Congress, as declining enrollment numbers start to reverse course.

No interest, payments paused on federal loans due to COVID-19

As part of the passage of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act passed in March 2020, “Principal and interest payments on federally held student loans are automatically suspended through September 30, 2021,” according to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. Private loans, those not owned by the federal government, did not receive the same protections for their borrowers.

An executive order from President Joe Biden extended the no-principal, no-interest payment dates through at least October of this year, according to CNBC. Biden’s political allies have made pushes to outright cancel $50,000 of student loan debt per American, but the president has not signed on to that plan.

In Florida, a recent University of South Florida survey found that two-thirds of survey respondents think Biden should extend the pause on loan payments until the end of the year, or into 2022. Of the 600 surveyed, 28% say the pause should end in 2021, while 39% want it extended into 2022.

The pause on student loans repayments for federal loans has been a boon for those suffering from the economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, but new students are still borrowing, regardless of the way the economy is running.

Florida institutions and collective loan debt holders

The U.S. Department of Education publishes data on how many applications each individual state receives, and how many applications are awarded to individual postsecondary institutions through federal financial aid programs for the 2021-2022 application cycle.

For schools in Tampa Bay, the 2021-2022 cycle shows just over 141,000 students had been awarded FAFSA, as of the Q2 report.

If all of the students already approved for financial aid so far complete a four-year degree at the current debt level per student, as averaged by EducationData.org, Tampa Bay students could be on the hook for $5,600,161,400 in new student loan debt.

That number comes from the current state average amount of student debt accrued over time in school in Florida, assuming students do not earn any additional scholarships, and do not take on any additional degrees or enter graduate school before entering the workforce.

Institution Name School Type Total Students to Date, current cycle BARRY UNIVERSITY Private 8,654 BARRY UNIVERSITY – ORLANDO Private 1,298 BETHUNE COOKMAN UNIVERSITY Private 5,030 ST THOMAS UNIVERSITY Private 4,389 FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Private 7,992 EASTERN FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE Public 6,105 COLLEGE OF CENTRAL FLORIDA Public 4,643 CHIPOLA COLLEGE Public 765 DAYTONA STATE COLLEGE Public 7,086 FLORIDA SOUTHWESTERN STATE COLLEGE Public 8,991 EDWARD WATERS COLLEGE Private 1,897 EMBRY-RIDDLE AERONAUTICAL UNIV Private 15,712 FLORIDA A & M UNIVERSITY Public 25,400 FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY Public 40,986 FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY/DAVIE Public 3,584 FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIV-JUPITER/PSL Public 1,916 FLORIDA COLLEGE Private 458 FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE AT JACKSONVILLE Public 14,574 COLLEGE OF THE FLORIDA KEYS (THE) Public 647 FLORIDA MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY Private 2,111 ECKERD COLLEGE Private 4,629 FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE Private 6,632 FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY Public 75,704 GULF COAST STATE COLLEGE Public 2,583 INDIAN RIVER STATE COLLEGE Public 6,799 JACKSONVILLE UNIVERSITY Private 6,447 ALTIERUS CAREER COLLEGE Private 483 BROWARD COLLEGE- DOWNTOWN CTR Public 22,739 FLORIDA GATEWAY COLLEGE Public 1,597 LAKE SUMTER COMMUNITY COLLEGE Public 2,247 STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA, MANATEE-SARASO Public 4,669 LYNN UNIVERSITY Private 4,371 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE ADMINISTRATION ONLY Public 1,370 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE – NORTH CAMPUS Public 9,729 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE – KENDALL CAMPUS Public 12,960 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE – WOLFSON CAMPUS Public 8,497 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE – MEDICAL CAMPUS Public 4,848 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE – HOMESTEAD CAMPUS Public 3,905 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE – EDUARDO J. PADRON C Public 4,024 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE – HIALEAH CAMPUS Public 4,776 MIAMI DADE COLLEGE – WEST CAMPUS Public 2,859 NORTH FLORIDA COMMUNITY COLLEGE Public 603 NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY Private 22,721 NORTHWEST FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE Public 2,209 PALM BEACH COMMUNITY COLLEGE Public 12,951 PENSACOLA STATE COLLEGE Public 5,208 POLK STATE COLLEGE Public 5,773 ROLLINS COLLEGE Private 5,135 SANTA FE COLLEGE Public 8,521 SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE OF FLORIDA Public 8,966 SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY Private 5,102 SOUTH FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE Public 1,771 SAINT JOHNS RIVER STATE COLLEGE Public 2,683 SAINT LEO UNIVERSITY Private 9,160 ST. PETERSBURG COLLEGE Public 13,351 STETSON UNIVERSITY Private 6,686 STETSON UNIVERSITY – COLLEGE OF LAW Private 1,205 TALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Public 7,306 UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA Public 85,499 UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI Private 39,032 UNIV OF MIAMI SCHOOL OF LAW Private 1,897 UNIV OF MIAMI-SCH OF MEDICINE Private 1,990 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA SYSTEM Public 63,590 UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA (THE) Private 23,579 WEBBER INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY Private 1,800 NATIONAL-LOUIS UNIVERSITY Private 105 TRINITY INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY – SOUTH Private 102 UNIV OF CENTRAL FLORIDA Public 94,202 UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA Public 11,491 AMERICAN COLLEGE FOR MEDICAL CAREERS Proprietary 500 LIVELY TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 957 LINDSEY HOPKINS TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 430 D G ERWIN TECHNICAL CENTER Public 980 PINELLAS TECHNICAL COLLEGE – CLEARWATER Public 675 SUNCOAST TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 428 TRAVISS TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 680 MANATEE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 869 MANATEE TECHNICAL COLLEGE – EAST CAMPUS Public 476 VALENCIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE Public 30,156 RIVEROAK TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 146 FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 160 FORT MYERS TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 795 HILLSBOROUGH COMMUNITY COLLEGE Public 15,371 FLAGLER COLLEGE Private 5,169 FLAGLER COLLEGE – TALLAHASSEE COMMUNITY Private 490 ST JOHN VIANNEY COLLEGE SEMINARY Private 11 ST. VINCENT DE PAUL REGIONAL SEMINARY Private 10 RASMUSSEN COLLEGE – OCALA Proprietary 4,929 RASMUSSEN COLLEGE – NEW PORT RICHEY Proprietary 1,171 RASMUSSEN COLLEGE – FORT MYERS Proprietary 1,205 RASMUSSEN COLLEGE – TAMPA Proprietary 1,535 RASMUSSEN COLLEGE – LAND O’ LAKES Proprietary 392 WARNER UNIVERSITY Private 1,008 PALM BEACH ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY Private 4,627 MIAMI INTERNATIONAL UNIV ART&DESIGN Proprietary 1,347 FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY Public 57,454 UNIVERSITY OF NORTH FLORIDA Public 20,901 SHERIDAN TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 1,207 LORAINES ACADEMY & SPA Proprietary 74 ART INSTITUTE OF FORT LAUDERDALE (THE) Proprietary 240 PASCO – HERNANDO STATE COLLEGE Public 5,196 CARLOS ALBIZU UNIVERSITY Private 491 TOM P. HANEY TECHNICAL CENTER Public 303 ATLANTIC TECHNICAL CENTER Public 950 FIRST COAST TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 479 RINGLING COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN Private 2,745 SOUTH UNIVERSITY – WEST PALM BEACH Proprietary 622 LORENZO WALKER TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 348 CONCORDE CAREER INSTITUTE Proprietary 795 PINELLAS TECHNICAL COLLEGE ST PETERSBURG Public 1,240 FASHION FOCUS HAIR ACADEMY Proprietary 27 PAUL MITCHELL THE SCHOOL-JACKSONVILLE Proprietary 236 KEISER UNIVERSITY Private 14,846 BAPTIST COLLEGE OF FLORIDA (THE) Private 172 CONCORDE CAREER INSTITUTE Proprietary 400 HOBE SOUND BIBLE COLLEGE Private 55 LAKE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 712 INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY Proprietary 52 NUC UNIVERSITY – FLORIDA TECHNICAL COLLE Proprietary 1,830 NUC UNIVERSITY – FLORIDA TECHNICAL COLLE Proprietary 151 NUC UNIVERSITY – FLORIDA TECHNICAL COLLE Proprietary 159 CONCORDE CAREER INSTITUTE Proprietary 231 SOUTHWEST FLORIDA COLLEGE Proprietary 615 SOUTHWEST FLORIDA COLLEGE – TAMPA Proprietary 627 SOUTHWEST FLORIDA COLLEGE – PORT CHARLOT Proprietary 270 CORTIVA INSTITUTE Proprietary 83 LA BELLE BEAUTY SCHOOL Proprietary 41 CHARLOTTE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 267 WITHLACOOCHEE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 276 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE Proprietary 1,502 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE Proprietary 606 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE – WEST PALM BEACH Proprietary 888 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE -HIALEAH Proprietary 78 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE – LAUDERDALE LAKE Proprietary 758 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE – TAMPA Proprietary 875 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE – JACKSONVILLE Proprietary 1,076 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE – BOYNTON BEACH Proprietary 549 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE – MARGATE Proprietary 504 FLORIDA CAREER COLLEGE – ORLANDO Proprietary 680 GEORGE STONE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 513 SCHILLER INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY Proprietary 62 MIAMI LAKES EDUCATIONAL CENTER AND TECHN Public 399 ORANGE TECHNICAL COLLEGE – WESTSIDE CAMP Public 496 KEY COLLEGE Proprietary 13 MERIDIAN COLLEGE Proprietary 161 SUNSTATE ACADEMY OF HAIR DESIGN Private 316 FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF ULTRASOUND Proprietary 174 FT PIERCE BEAUTY ACADEMY Proprietary 86 WYOTECH Private 8 FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY Proprietary 23,256 ACADEMY OF COSMETOLOGY Proprietary 165 ORANGE TECHNICAL COLLEGE – MID FLORIDA C Public 1,134 ORANGE TECHNICAL COLLEGE-WINTER PARK CAM Public 266 TALMUDIC COLLEGE OF FLORIDA Private 8 RIDGE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 574 ORANGE TECHNICAL COLLEGE – ORLANDO CAMPU Public 1,195 CITY COLLEGE Private 626 SARASOTA SCHOOL OF MASSAGE THERAPY Proprietary 79 JONES TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Private 330 SUNSTATE ACADEMY – JONES TECHNICAL INSTI Private 9 JONES TECHNICAL INSTITUTE-SUNSTATE ACADE Private 109 ROBERT MORGAN EDUCATIONAL CENTER & TECHN Public 329 PAUL MITCHELL THE SCHOOL ORLANDO Proprietary 251 PAUL MITCHELL THE SCHOOL TAMPA Proprietary 268 FLORIDA NATIONAL UNIVERSITY Proprietary 1,944 FLORIDA NATIONAL UNIVERSITY – SOUTH CAMP Proprietary 1,367 FLORIDA NATIONAL UNIVERSITY – TRAINING A Proprietary 305 RADFORD LOCKLIN TECH CENTER Public 138 LA BELLE BEAUTY ACADEMY Proprietary 79 MEDTECH INSTITUTE Proprietary 590 BREWSTER TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 360 SALON PROFESSIONAL ACADEMY – MELBOURNE, Proprietary 153 WILLIAM T MCFATTER TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 656 CORTIVA INSTITUTE Proprietary 160 ASM BEAUTY WORLD ACADEMY Proprietary 30 BENE’S CAREER ACADEMY Proprietary 190 TRINITY COLLEGE OF FLORIDA Private 181 INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY Proprietary 110 NATIONAL AVIATION ACADEMY Proprietary 688 HODGES UNIVERSITY Private 648 COLLEGE OF BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY Proprietary 408 DECKER SCHOOL OF CONSTRUCTION CRAFTS INC Proprietary 52 MIAMI MEDIA SCHOOL Proprietary 39 GEORGE T. BAKER AVIATION TECHNICAL COLG Public 324 CITY COLLEGE Private 352 NOUVELLE INSTITUTE Proprietary 7 MERCY HOSPITAL SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NSG Proprietary 156 TAYLOR TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Public 63 TRINITY BAPTIST COLLEGE Private 337 MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY TECH & ADUL Public 733 EVERGLADES UNIVERSITY Private 1,347 COM-PU-MED VOCATIONAL CAREERS Proprietary 53 PRAXIS INSTITUTE Proprietary 97 ADVENTHEALTH Private 2,490 SOUTHEASTERN COLLEGE Proprietary 716 MIAMI AD SCHOOL Proprietary 97 OSCEOLA TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 520 CAPE CORAL TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 339 UNIVERSITY OF ST. AUGUSTINE FOR HEALTH S Proprietary 2,844 NEW PROFESSIONS TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 78 OKALOOSA TECHNICAL COLLEGE AND CHOICE HI Public 262 FLORIDA COLLEGE OF INTEGRATIVE MED Proprietary 180 FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY Public 21,944 YESHIVA GEDOLAH RABBINICAL COLLEGE Private 10 SOUTH FLORIDA BIBLE COLLEGE AND THEOLOGI Private 97 ACADEMY FOR NURSING AND HEALTH OCCUPATIO Private 737 BEACON COLLEGE Private 445 FLORIDA COASTAL SCHOOL OF LAW Proprietary 430 NORTH FLORIDA TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 161 INTERNATIONAL TRAINING CAREERS Private 24 ACUPUNCTURE AND MASSAGE COLLEGE Proprietary 152 ATLANTIC INST OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE Private 110 EAST WEST COLLG OF NATURAL MEDICINE Proprietary 88 NEW CONCEPT MASSAGE AND BEAUTY SCHO Proprietary 38 FORTIS COLLEGE Proprietary 470 FORTIS COLLEGE – FORTIS INSTITUTE Proprietary 547 AMERICAN ADVANCED TECHNICIANS INST Proprietary 75 ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY Private 8,579 NORTH FLORIDA COSMETOLOGY INSTITUTE Proprietary 190 ENGLISH CENTER (THE) Public 36 FLORIDA BARBER ACADEMY Proprietary 58 FLORIDA EDUCATION INSTITUTE Proprietary 138 SOUTH FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLO Proprietary 651 AVE MARIA SCHOOL OF LAW Private 294 SABER Private 55 WEST COAST UNIVERSITY – MIAMI Proprietary 704 HOLLYWOOD INSTITUTE Proprietary 111 ADVANCE SCIENCE COLLEGE Proprietary 76 BEAUTY INSTITUTE (THE) Proprietary 111 ARTISTIC NAILS & BEAUTY ACADEMY Proprietary 298 FLORIDA ACADEMY OF HEALTH & BEAUTY Proprietary 65 SAE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY – MIAMI Proprietary 108 CAMBRIDGE INSTITUTE OF ALLIED HEALTH Proprietary 449 UNIVERSAL BEAUTY SCHOOL Proprietary 106 FLORIDA SCHOOL OF TRADITIONAL MIDWIFERY Private 87 DRAGON RISES COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICIN Private 49 SOUTHERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE Proprietary 1,572 PAUL MITCHELL THE SCHOOL GREAT LAKES PA Proprietary 84 DAYTONA COLLEGE Proprietary 288 AVE MARIA UNIVERSITY Private 1,763 NEW COLLEGE OF FLORIDA Public 1,603 CDA TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 356 AVIATOR COLLEGE OF AERONAUTICAL SCIENCE Proprietary 145 AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF BEAUTY Proprietary 321 TRENDSETTERS OF FLORIDA SCHOOL OF BEAUTY Proprietary 75 ATA COLLEGE-ATA CAREER EDUCATION Proprietary 271 CAMBRIDGE COLG OF HEALTHCARE & TECHNOLOG Proprietary 733 PENSACOLA SCHOOL OF MASSAGE THERAPY & HE Proprietary 81 PALM BEACH ACADEMY OF HEALTH & BEAUTY Proprietary 74 FUTURE-TECH INSTITUTE Proprietary 64 TAYLOR COLLEGE Proprietary 362 AVEDA INSTITUTE – SAINT PETERSBURG Proprietary 817 PAUL MITCHELL THE SCHOOL MIAMI Proprietary 114 ACADEMY OF CAREER TRAINING Proprietary 262 MIAMI REGIONAL UNIVERSITY Proprietary 971 FLORIDA SCHOOL OF MASSAGE Proprietary 89 SHEAR EXCELLENCE INTERNATIONAL HAIR ACAD Proprietary 112 ACADEMY FOR FIVE ELEMENT ACUPUNCTURE Private 103 FUTURA CAREER INSTITUTE Proprietary 49 AVEDA INSTITUTE – TALLAHASSEE Proprietary 703 COZMO BEAUTY SCHOOL Proprietary 41 CELEBRITY SCHOOL OF BEAUTY Proprietary 165 EMERALD COAST TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 192 FRED K. MARCHMAN TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 215 MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF PALM BEACH Proprietary 98 IMMOKALEE TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 148 AMERICAN ACADEMY OF COSMETOLOGY Proprietary 138 UNIVERSITY OF FORT LAUDERDALE Private 238 AVIATION INSTITUTE OF MAINTENANCE Proprietary 375 L3 COMMERCIAL TRAINING SOLUTIONS AIRLINE Proprietary 139 FLAGLER TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Public 144 JOSE MARIA VARGAS UNIVERSITY Proprietary 29 HOLLYWOOD INSTITUTE OF BEAUTY CAREERS Proprietary 349 SUMMIT SALON ACADEMY Proprietary 204 SUMMIT SALON ACADEMY – GAINESVILLE Proprietary 130 TENAJ SALON INSTITUTE Proprietary 55 D. A. DORSEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 88 SALON PROFESSIONAL ACADEMY (THE) Proprietary 79 BEAUTY ACADEMY OF SOUTH FLORIDA Proprietary 91 MILLENNIA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY Proprietary 11 HCI COLLEGE Proprietary 562 FLORIDA ACADEMY Proprietary 254 AMERICAN MEDICAL ACADEMY Proprietary 273 TREASURE COAST TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 94 APARICIO-LEVY TECHNICAL COLLEGE Public 207 FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF RECORDING, SOUND AN Proprietary 527 FLORIDA VOCATIONAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 237 SOUTH DADE TECHNICAL COLLEGE-SOUTH DADE Public 107 SHEAR FINESSE BEAUTY ACADEMY Proprietary 53 ULTRASOUND MEDICAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 106 KAIZEN BEAUTY ACADEMY Proprietary 40 PRESTIGE HEALTH & BEAUTY SCIENCES ACADEM Proprietary 27 SAN IGNACIO UNIVERSITY Proprietary 17 BOCA BEAUTY ACADEMY Proprietary 200 MORE TECH INSTITUTE Proprietary 20 INTERAMERICAN TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 24 PARISIAN SPA INSTITUTE Proprietary 210 MERRYFIELD SCHOOL OF PET GROOMING Proprietary 18 MCDOUGLE TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 96 FIRST COAST BARBER ACADEMY Proprietary 75 GADSDEN TECHNICAL INSTITUTE Public 35 UNITED INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE Proprietary 27 LEE PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 57 ATLANTIS UNIVERSITY Proprietary 332 FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE Proprietary 121 LATIN BEAUTY ACADEMY Proprietary 33 MED ACADEMY Proprietary 126 PIBERRY INSTITUTE Proprietary 39 CENTER FOR NEUROSOMATIC STUDIES Proprietary 32 NATIONAL PERSONAL TRAINING INSTITUTE Proprietary 49 HOPE COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES Proprietary 86 WORLD CLASS ACADEMY OF BEAUTY CAREERS Proprietary 109 PETS PLAYGROUND GROOMING SCHOOL Proprietary 23 MEDICAL PREP INSTITUTE OF TAMPA BAY Proprietary 227 PREMIERE INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE Proprietary 51 FLORIDA POLYTECHNIC UNIVERSITY Public 2,483 AMERICAN BEAUTY SCHOOLS Proprietary 180 UR BEAUTY & BARBER ACADEMY Proprietary 33 SUNCOAST TECHNICAL EDUCATION CENTER Public 63 BELLASA PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 32 INSTALLER INSTITUTE Proprietary 46 GLOBAL MEDICAL & TECHNICAL TRAINING INST Proprietary 45 KCK BEAUTY & BARBER ACADEMY Proprietary 74 ANTIGUA COLLEGE INTERNATIONAL Proprietary 63 MARIANO MORENO CULINARY INSTITUTE Proprietary 89 ADRIAN H. WALLACE BARBER ACADEMY (THE) Proprietary 74 TOTAL BEAUTY INSTITUTE Private 88 FLORIDA PROFESSIONAL INSTITUTE Proprietary 32 RUBEN’S FIVE STAR ACADEMY Proprietary 18 FLORIDA ACADEMY OF NURSING, THE Proprietary 257 (Source: U.S. Dept. of Education)

Loan applications continue

From October 2020 to March 2021, 596,244 FAFSA applications were awarded in Florida. 214,068 were approved from Jan. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021, according to data from the United States Department of Education.

By a slim margin, more independent Florida students received educational awards from the Free Application for Federal Student Aid than dependent students. This means that more students living on their own, or at least not fiscally dependent on their families or parents for tax purposes, were awarded student in the most recent quarter.

The opposite was true in the previous quarter, from Oct. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, when more dependent students received aid than independent. However, Q2 numbers are cumulative, to date, for the 2021-2022 application cycle.

The average Floridian with student loans has about $40,000 educational debt, according to EducationData.org’s June 2021 update on student debt across the U.S. The updated report says that Florida’s students have $39,700 in debt on average, making the state’s more than 2.3 million residents with loans owe $94.3 million in unpaid student debt.

Overall, the report says that’s 11% of the Florida population, and notes that “Florida residents are less likely to have outstanding student loans but with a higher amount due.”

Considering the average amount Florida students owe, the 2021-2022 application cycle means the state population will have taken on roughly $23,670,886,800 in additional debt for just those approved in the first two quarters, assuming all of the students take on loans for a standard amount of time in higher education, or the completion of a four-year degree.

Applications continue, with at least four more quarters remaining this year in the 2021-2022 cycle.

Previous years had a different number of application quarters, between six and seven, as far back as the 2006-2007 application cycle.