Survey: When should Florida students go back to the classroom?

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As the school year winds down many parents are wondering what next year will look like for their children.

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis will release more information Wednesday morning about how the district plans to handle summer classes.

In a release the district said, “As the school year begins to wrap up, Hillsborough County Public Schools is planning for summer classes in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis will address plans for the summer at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, Florida Department of Education officials are looking for feedback from parents through an online survey.

The survey asks questions such as: “What is your comfort level with students returning to school campuses?”

To take the survey click here.

