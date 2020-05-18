Summer classes underway for college students, but what’s next?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer classes have begun for University of Tampa and South Florida students, but some are left in limbo for the fall semester.

UT students began taking online summer class last week. School administrators say, surprisingly, summer admissions are up 32% compared to last summer.

“I think that says something that the confidence our students have in the faculty,” said Dr. Gary Simon, Director of Adult and Summer Academic Programs.

However, online summer courses stripped incoming freshmen of their first college summer experience because no students are allowed on campus. It also meant current students had to move out of their dorms and figure out how to continue their education remotely.

“I was thinking that we’d come back down towards the end of the semester, and only back home for a couple weeks, but turns out were online for the rest of the semester,” said rising Junior, Alex Kushner.

Kushner had to end his sophomore year back home in New Jersey and that’s where he will spend summer as well. Unfortunately, not every student can head home though. UT has a population of about 9,000 students and of those, 1,400 of them are international students. Many were left with nowhere to go, but Simon says UT stepped in to help.

“I can’t speak to what accommodations were made, but I know faculty helped in any way they could,” Simon said.

UT hopes to have students back on campus early semester. Kushner told 8 On Your Side he received an email from the university Friday saying the school is pushing for a September 8th return date.

8 On Your Side reached out to USF to see how they were handling the summer and fall semesters, but they declined an on-camera interview. A USF spokesperson did tell us summer classes began Monday, are online and students cannot live on campus. It is unclear if and when students will return for the fall.

LATEST STORIES: