Students can soon retake parts of ACT

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – For students who’ve taken the ACT college entrance exam but still want to boost their score, they’ll now be able to retake just a section instead of the entire thing.

The change was announced Tuesday and it’s getting the thumbs-up from many students and parents. But critics worry this will give those who can afford to retake certain sections an advantage over those who can’t.

The price for a section re-test hasn’t been set yet, but the employees at ACT say it will be cheaper than retaking the whole thing.

So just how much can a retake boost your score? ACT research from 2016 showed that people who took the test again scored an average of nearly three points higher than those who didn’t.

There are a couple of other changes as well. Students will be able to take the ACT online at some test centers now and get their score in just two days, instead of worrying over it for weeks.

There will also be a “super score” for students who’ve taken the exam more than once, giving colleges the option to use the student’s best scores from all the tests they’ve taken.

LATEST STORIES: