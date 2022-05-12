ST.PETERSBURG. Fla, (WFLA) — HELIOS, an education foundation has given St. Petersburg College at $1.6 million grant to support its efforts to get more Black men enrolled in college.

The college will be offering full ride scholarships to several Black men who are seniors.

To qualify, students must be ready to graduate in the spring. They must also be enrolled full time. The program is only offered to students at the Clearwater and Gibbs locations. Students can attend classes virtually or in person.

“If it’s not your son you know somebody who has a son. You have a cousin you have a friend everybody knows an African American male that can benefit from this phenomenal education program,” said Steve Marshall, a recruiter at the school.

If you would like to apply you can call (727) 712-5287 or email marshall.steve@spcollege.edu for more information.