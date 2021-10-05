‘Slap a teacher’: Educators warn of new viral TikTok challenge

(NBC News Channel) — A South Carolina school district is warning parents that students can be expelled or face legal action for carrying out the latest TikTok challenge, a dangerous one that targets teachers.

The latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher. School officials in Lancaster County, South Carolina notified parents after an elementary school student hit a teacher in the back of the head.

In a Facebook post, the Lancaster School District warned that students who assault teachers can be expelled and face legal action.

UNC professor Dr. Sara Levens studies social media and urges parents to look at what their kids are watching online.

“And they think, ‘Okay, if these people are getting notoriety, then it will be worth it. It’ll be worth it if I’m suspended from school,’ and this is even if they think about consequences,” she said.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) is calling on TikTok leadership to address the challenge.

“TikTok fails to control the spread of dangerous content. In CT, vandalism closed schools and the new “Slap a Teacher” challenge may put educators at risk. I am urging TikTok to come to CT to meet with educators and parents and commit to reforms that stop this reckless content,” Tong tweeted on Monday.