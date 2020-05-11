1  of  2
Breaking News
News Channel 8 to hold COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall Tuesday; Submit your questions now Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Princeton names its first black valedictorian in the university’s history

Education

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Princeton has named its first black valedictorian in the university’s 274-year history.

Nicholas Johnson, a Canadian student majoring in operations research and financial engineering, is the valedictorian of the class of 2020.

Johnson says the honor is empowering because of the university’s historical ties to slavery.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted Princeton to cancel its in-person graduation ceremony, but the school is still holding a virtual one on May 31.

Johnson has an internship over the summer, then begins his PhD at MIT in the fall.

He’ll be studying operations research.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss