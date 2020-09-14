Pinellas County teachers fighting to change simultaneous teaching

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Teachers Association will have a bargaining meeting Monday at the School Board Headquarters in Largo to discuss simultaneous teaching.

Thousands of people, including teachers, have signed a petition demanding change to the school district’s policy on “simultaneous teaching”.

The Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association president, Nancy Velardi, said teachers are overwhelmed.

“What we’re hoping is what the district suggested initially in case these kinds of classes had to happen, they were supposed to be a rare occurrence,” Velardi said.

According to the Pinellas County School District, here’s the breakdown of what’s actually happening:

  • 12% of teachers are fully virtual
  • 36% are only in-person and
  • 52% are teaching both ways, simultaneously

The school district spokesperson said the teaches union sent them a list of ideas Tuesday morning, and the conversations are ongoing.

To sign the petition yourself or to learn more about it go to the PCTA Website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss