Pinellas County teachers fighting to change simultaneous teaching

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Teachers Association will have a bargaining meeting Monday at the School Board Headquarters in Largo to discuss simultaneous teaching.

Thousands of people, including teachers, have signed a petition demanding change to the school district’s policy on “simultaneous teaching”.

The Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association president, Nancy Velardi, said teachers are overwhelmed.

“What we’re hoping is what the district suggested initially in case these kinds of classes had to happen, they were supposed to be a rare occurrence,” Velardi said.

According to the Pinellas County School District, here’s the breakdown of what’s actually happening:

12% of teachers are fully virtual

36% are only in-person and

52% are teaching both ways, simultaneously

The school district spokesperson said the teaches union sent them a list of ideas Tuesday morning, and the conversations are ongoing.

To sign the petition yourself or to learn more about it go to the PCTA Website.

