Pasco school district set to vote on medical marijuana policy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The Pasco County school district is set to vote on their medical marijuana police Tuesday night at their school board meeting.

A deadline for this policy is expected by the end of the year, according to the Florida Department of Education.

In a letter last month, FDOE sent a memo to every school district saying each district needed to have a medical marijuana policy in place by Dec. 31.

New language added to the medical marijuana bill requires school districts to come up with a policy and procedure to administer medical marijuana to qualified students. The policy must identify how the marijuana will be received, accounted for, and stored.

Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning spoke with 8 on your side explaining their policy.

“The proposed policy is that medical marijuana is that we will allow a parent to come on campus and administer the medical marijuana and leave campus with the medical marijuana,” Browning said.

8 On Your Side has checked with other Tampa Bay school districts on where they stand with their medical marijuana policy. Along with Pasco County, Pinellas and Manatee counties have policies drafted and will have public hearings. While, Hillsborough, Polk and Sarasota counties are working to create a policy within their school districts.

Hernando County does have an approved policy that allows approved caregivers to administer medical marijuana to a student on campus rather than a staff member. No medical marijuana can be stored on school property.

