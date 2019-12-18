Live Now
Pasco County Schools agrees to teacher salary increase

Education

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Schools District has agreed to raise teacher salaries 3.25% at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The pay increase is the same increase the union and county agreed on for non-instructional employees.

Pay increases for teachers, non-instructional employees, and administrators were all approved Tuesday night.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

