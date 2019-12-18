Pasco County Schools agrees to teacher salary increase

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Schools District has agreed to raise teacher salaries 3.25% at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
The pay increase is the same increase the union and county agreed on for non-instructional employees.
Pay increases for teachers, non-instructional employees, and administrators were all approved Tuesday night.
