Pasco County Schools agrees to teacher salary increase

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Schools District has agreed to raise teacher salaries 3.25% at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

The pay increase is the same increase the union and county agreed on for non-instructional employees.

Pay increases for teachers, non-instructional employees, and administrators were all approved Tuesday night.

The district and union have agreed to a 3.25% raise for teachers, the same increase the 2 sides agreed on for non-instructional employees (SRP). The school board approved the increase for SRP, non-instructional non-bargaining employees, and administrators at tonight’s board mtg. — Pasco County Schools (@pascoschools) December 18, 2019

LATEST STORIES: