Mother says homework assignment promotes body shaming

LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WKYT/CNN) — A Kentucky parent says a worksheet at her daughter’s school is a clear case of body shaming.

Laura Lee Lewis said while going through her first-grade daughter’s assignments she came upon a worksheet where she had to circle what a cow was, what a hill was, but what shocked and angered the mother is using the images of a girl to describe “fat.”

“I had to explain to her that it was body shaming. Even if it was a skinny girl or the example for skinny. I feel like that would still be body shaming that person because some don’t want to be called that,” Lewis said.

Laurel County school officials released a statement saying no parents have contacted them because of this but they are reviewing their curriculum.

The mother says they could have used something besides people, especially children for the word description.

She says she was bullied as a child and believes such things could lead to more problem for her daughter and others.

