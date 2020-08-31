McDonald’s offering free coffee for teachers all September

TAMPA (WFLA) — McDonald’s restaurants across Central Florida are honoring teachers with free coffee for the month of September.

Teachers can receive a free small McCafe beverage of their choice every Tuesday throughout the month of September.

The offer lasts all Tuesday long and is limited to one beverage per visit.

“Teachers are being honored for their dedication to shaping the minds of local youth as they adapt to a new way of learning this school year,” the restaurant said.

