Local teacher helps students find jobs in food industry

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Things are heating up at Bayside High School in Clearwater.

This year, the school fully launched it’s Culinary Arts Center where students learn how to cook.

“I try to ignite the passion in them by being enthusiastic and excited about cooking,” said Eileen Losasso who heads up the program at Bayside High School.

The program is designed to certify students to get jobs in the food industry right out of high school.

“The next step is they will take these recipes and they’ll be able to feed themselves and their families and we’re also would like them to go on to a career of culinary arts if that is their passion,” Losasso said.

Ms. Losasso spends her free time meeting with Tampa Bay restaurateurs to find her students jobs, and she is always on the search for scholarship dollars for students who want to further their education.

