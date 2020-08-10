LIVE NOW: Gov. DeSantis holds education roundtable in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA)– Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a roundtable discussion on education in Riverview on Monday.
The roundtable will take place at 11:30 a.m.
The roundtable will take place at 11:30 a.m.
