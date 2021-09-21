LIST: Florida’s top public high schools include 10 in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County high school is one of the best in the state, according to rankings published by Niche for the 2022 school year.

Niche is a data platform that ranks everything from schools and school districts to communities and colleges. Its latest data, for the 2022 school year was put together by analyzing a variety of factors and statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.

Here’s how Tampa Bay ranked among Florida’s public high schools. In the top 10, Tampa had the most schools in a single city, but Hillsborough County topped the list in the number of schools from its district.

Ranking in Tampa Bay Ranking in Florida School School District City 1. 1. Pine View School Sarasota County Schools Osprey, Fla. 2. 18. St. Petersburg Collegiate High School Pinellas County Schools St. Petersburg, Fla. 3. 30. Plant High School Hillsborough County Public Schools Tampa, Fla. 4. 32. Strawberry Crest High School Hillsborough County Public Schools Dover, Fla. 5. 40. Steinbrenner High School Hillsborough County Public Schools Lutz, Fla. 6. 51. Polk Pre-Collegiate Academy Polk County Public Schools Auburndale, Fla. 7. 53. Sickles High School Hillsborough County Public Schools Tampa, Fla. 8. 59. Riverview High School Sarasota County Schools Riverview, Fla. 9. 63. Palm Harbor University High School Pinellas County Schools Palm Harbor, Fla. 10. 67. Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School Hillsborough County Public Schools Tampa, Fla. (Rankings by Niche)

Still, the top school in Florida is in Sarasota County, Pine View School in Osprey, Fla. Across the whole country, Niche ranked Pine View at #47 in the U.S.

The score is based on different data points like academics, teachers, clubs, administration, college prep, health and safety.