LIST: Florida's top public high schools include 10 in Tampa Bay

Education

PINE VIEW HIGH SCHOOL SARASOTA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota County high school is one of the best in the state, according to rankings published by Niche for the 2022 school year.

Niche is a data platform that ranks everything from schools and school districts to communities and colleges. Its latest data, for the 2022 school year was put together by analyzing a variety of factors and statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.

Here’s how Tampa Bay ranked among Florida’s public high schools. In the top 10, Tampa had the most schools in a single city, but Hillsborough County topped the list in the number of schools from its district.

Ranking in Tampa BayRanking in FloridaSchoolSchool DistrictCity
1.1.Pine View SchoolSarasota County SchoolsOsprey, Fla.
2.18. St. Petersburg Collegiate High SchoolPinellas County SchoolsSt. Petersburg, Fla.
3.30.Plant High SchoolHillsborough County Public SchoolsTampa, Fla.
4.32.Strawberry Crest High SchoolHillsborough County Public SchoolsDover, Fla.
5.40.Steinbrenner High SchoolHillsborough County Public SchoolsLutz, Fla.
6.51.Polk Pre-Collegiate AcademyPolk County Public SchoolsAuburndale, Fla.
7.53.Sickles High SchoolHillsborough County Public SchoolsTampa, Fla.
8.59.Riverview High SchoolSarasota County SchoolsRiverview, Fla.
9.63.Palm Harbor University High SchoolPinellas County SchoolsPalm Harbor, Fla.
10.67.Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High SchoolHillsborough County Public SchoolsTampa, Fla.
(Rankings by Niche)

Still, the top school in Florida is in Sarasota County, Pine View School in Osprey, Fla. Across the whole country, Niche ranked Pine View at #47 in the U.S.

The score is based on different data points like academics, teachers, clubs, administration, college prep, health and safety.

