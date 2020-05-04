TAMPA (CNN) — It’s ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’ and time to shine a light on the world of education.
Of course, 2020 is a different year, with teachers doing most of their classwork with students online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crisis is causing teachers to take special steps like send out art kits in the mail and do drive-by visits to students.
For families who would like to honor their teachers this week, an artsy card or thank you video will probably suffice.
Teacher Appreciation Week lasts from May 4 to May 8, but feel free to show them gratitude year-round.
LATEST STORIES:
- J. Crew first national retailer to file for bankruptcy amid pandemic
- Pinellas County beaches reopen to the public
- It’s teacher appreciation week!
- Midtown Tampa continues construction amid pandemic, completions expected by Super Bowl
- Man assaults county sheriff while attempting to flee jail cell, deputies say