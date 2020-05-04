In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020 photo, second-grade teacher Leslie Burke waves during the Hanover School teacher parade on May Street in South Meriden, Conn. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP)

TAMPA (CNN) — It’s ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’ and time to shine a light on the world of education.

Of course, 2020 is a different year, with teachers doing most of their classwork with students online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The crisis is causing teachers to take special steps like send out art kits in the mail and do drive-by visits to students.

For families who would like to honor their teachers this week, an artsy card or thank you video will probably suffice.

Teacher Appreciation Week lasts from May 4 to May 8, but feel free to show them gratitude year-round.

