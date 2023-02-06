(NBC News Channel) — At just 9 years old, David Balogun is making history, graduating from high school in Pennsylvania.

Balogun took classes online at his home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and received his diploma from the Harrisburg-based Reach Cyber Charter School.

“We’re just proud that we’re able to individualize his instruction,” said his teacher, Cody Derr.

“They didn’t bog me down, they also advocated for me to do this or that helped me accelerate,” Balogun said.

The 9-year-old is a member of Mensa and loves science and computer programming.

“I want to be an astrophysicist but I want to study black holes and super nova,” he told WGAL.

Raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts has been challenging for Balogun’s parents, even though they both have advanced degrees.

“I had to get outside the box. Playing pillow fights when you’re not suppose to, plays ball in the house,” ,” his mother, Ronya said. “Like he’s a 9-year-old with a brain that has the capacity to comprehend a lot of concept beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding.”

Balogun has already completed a semester at Bucks Community College. Now his family is looking at colleges and universities around the country to see which one is the right fit.

“I’m going to send my nine-year-old to Harvard while I’m living in PA? No,” his father, Henry Balogun said.

According to oldest.org, Balogun one of the youngest children known to ever graduate high school, after Michael Kearney, who graduated high school in 1990 at just 6 years old.