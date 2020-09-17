Hillsborough Schools to host Zoom meeting to discuss mental health with Spanish-speaking families

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County School District is meeting on Thursday to discuss how to better serve Hispanic students and their families during this stressful time.

With the world shutting down and school ending early, the pandemic has had a large impact on the mental health of students everywhere, particularly those in Latino communities.

“I understand the importance of it and I do think that if someone was dealing with any sort of mental health issues I think it’s important to speak up about it and find resources that they’re given in order to receive help,” said Naomi Serrano, a sophomore at Tampa Bay Tech.

The school district says it wants to help families stay mentally strong. On Thursday, they’ll have a Zoom meeting discussion focusing on Spanish-speaking homes in Hillsborough County.

Over 35% of the district’s students are Hispanic or Latino, many only speaking Spanish at home. Educators want families to know that there is help out there in dealing with mental health issues, and they want to remove the cultural stigma that may exist to not seek help outside the home or family. They also want to connect families with resources.

“I think this is the way of breaking, not just the generational curse, but also bringing some healing into the Hispanic communities,” said Hillsborough County School Board member Karen Perez.

That Zoom call is open to everyone in the community and done in Spanish.

Here is the information for joining:

Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 922 5573 9568

Passcode: 7zWzdL

