Hillsborough Schools superintendent ready to present reopening plan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis will present the district’s reopening plan this morning in a school board workshop.

School district leaders have been reviewing responses from the survey sent to parents and staff members, so they can create a reopening plan for the Fall.

When moms and dads across the school district were surveyed, here’s how the numbers came out:

Out of 52,883 parents polled, 52.7 percent said they’re comfortable with their children returning to class in the fall.

Out of 9,245 staff polled, 51.9 percent say they feel comfortable to return to schools in the fall.

The superintendent also said students would not be required to wear masks, but they may do so if they choose to.

Davis added that providing a mask for every student would cost the district $9 million a month to purchase single-use masks for all 220,000 students, while staff will be provided reusable masks.

The district will also provide sanitizing products in classrooms and common areas.

Davis tells 8 On Your Side that health and safety are top priorities.

“I want to make sure the environment I put my child in, is the environment I’d put every child in. So, 220.000 students that we help serve every day, I treat it as if they’re my own children, take care of them along the way,” said Davis.

Davis will present the reopening plan at the school board workshop at 9 a.m.

