Hillsborough schools to host forum on reopening plan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An online forum Thursday will give parents the chance to learn more about how schools in Hillsborough County are responding to the pandemic.

Hillsborough School Superintendent Addison Davis and state education officials are expected to address the governor’s reopening plan and how it will pertain to schools. They’ll begin taking questions around 10:30 a.m.

“Hillsborough County Public Schools stands ready to welcome our learners back to school in the fall with open arms in a safe and deliberate manner,” district spokeswoman Tanya Arja said in a statement last week. “Our leadership has already been diligently working on our reopening plans, taking into account input from families and staff to ensure everyone returns to an environment where safety is at the forefront. Our district will continue to monitor CDC guidelines, understanding this is still a fluid situation with many moving parts. The health of our students and staff will remain one of our greatest priorities as we look forward to the fall, and we will release our plans as soon as they are finalized.”

