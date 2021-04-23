Hillsborough School Board to hold emergency meeting amid financial crisis

HILLSBOROUGH Co., Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School Board is expected to address the district’s financial woes at an emergency meeting Friday morning.

The meeting comes after Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran penned a letter stating that the district’s financial situation has reached a point of crisis, and set a 20-day deadline for school leaders to fix the problem before the state takes over.

“The district’s lack of attention to this issue since 2015 has already created a disruption with your workforce, and your lack of comprehensive and timely action at present threatens the basic delivery of educational services to the Hillsborough’s students,” Corcoran said in the letter addressed to School Board Chair Lynn Gray.

Corcoran said the school district must address a projected $107 million deficit or the state will take over. Corcoran blames the budget issues on staffing, saying the district is overstaffed by thousands of employees.

“Should you fail to meet the responsibilities outlined in law, I will act swiftly and decisively to utilize the totality of the powers available under the law to ensure that the education of Hillsborough County’s students goes uninterrupted,” Corcoran wrote.

Last week, nearly 100 teachers learned they’ll be without a job before the upcoming school year.

Teachers, parents and one school board member have criticized the layoffs and called for Superintendent Addison Davis to resign.

Superintendent Davis responded in a statement sent to News Channel 8:

“For the last nine months, I have shared publicly the critical state of the financial picture for HCPS. My leadership team has identified and implemented strategies that have helped to mitigate this crisis through staffing allocation cuts and other measures. These decisions have not been easy and I understand the community’s frustration and angst. We have done everything to minimize the impact on individuals, but I know that they have affected our teachers, students, families, and school-based administrators. All of this has been necessary to avoid a state takeover, and I look forward to working with the Board in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to improve and work in the best interest of our primary stakeholders – the students.” -Superintendent Addison Davis

According to Corcoran, the law requires school districts to maintain a “positive fund balance of at least 2% for those funds that are not restricted, committed or nonspendable to avoid the potential of having a financial emergency.” Corcoran wrote in his letter that Hillsborough’s fund balance does not meet that requirement.

“In fact, as of December 2020, the District’s finance staff alerted us that the assigned and unassigned balance was projected to be negative $107 million as of June 30, 2021,” Corcoran said.

School Board Chair Lynn Gray sent 8 On Your Side a statement about Friday’s emergency meeting: