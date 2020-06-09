Hillsborough School Board to get feedback about school reopening plans

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County School District is in the process of finalizing the plan to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district sent out a survey last week to parents, asking for feedback on reopening schools. Superintendent Addison Davis tells 8 On Your Side in the first four hours the survey was released; the school district received 40,000 responses.

Today, Davis plans to share some of the feedback to school board members during their board meeting at 4 p.m.

The district has been looking at different options for how to reopen, whether it is a blended model that will continue to use online learning or a plan that means coming back at full capacity.

Either way, Davis tells 8 On Your Side that getting input from parents was a priority.

“This information is going to allow us to further develop and adjust and refine our plan so we can meet our parents and our students where they intellectually are,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.

Right now, no word yet on when the district will announce their reopening plan.

LATEST STORIES: