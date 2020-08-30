Hillsborough, Hernando, Sarasota school districts set to reopen for in-person learning

Tampa Bay, Fla (WLFA) – Three more Tampa Bay area school districts will welcome students back Monday for in-person learning. Hillsborough, Hernando, and Sarasota Counties are all set to reopen for the first day of school.

This will be the first day students in Hillsborough County are back inside the classroom after a first week of learning was online.

Like many school districts, Hillsborough County has changed the way a lot of things will operate when students return to school. One of those decisions is how students will get lunch.

“The students will have two grab-and-go options, so lines will not build up,” said Bloomingdale Senior High School Principal, Dr. Marcos Rodriguez.

In Sarasota County, like others in the Tampa Bay area, the schools district has been deep cleaning all schools to make sure they are ready for the first day back.

Sarasota teachers will also be teaching their online students at the same time as those inside the classrooms.

“Our classrooms are equipped with nimble little cameras and microphone that allows the teachers to engage with students online and in the classroom,” said Chief Academic Officer Dr. Laura Kingsley.

Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties are not the only districts returning to in-person learning on Monday, Hernando County will be doing the same as well.

LATEST STORIES: