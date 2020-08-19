Hillsborough Education Foundation in need of school supplies to serve students, teachers for upcoming year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The Hillsborough Education Foundation is in need of school supplies for the upcoming school year to help make the students and schools they serve successful.

Hillsborough Education Foundation serves more than 150 Title I Schools and more than 150,000 students in Hillsborough County. Title I schools are schools where a majority of the students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

Normally, the summer is a big time for school supply drives but because of COVID-19, HEF has had to change their supply drives, moving many of them to a virtual format.

“We are really concerned because this is the time we get most of our supplies and we manage them throughout the year for our students,” said Hillsborough Education Foundation CEO, Kim Jowell.

Now Hillsborough Education Foundation needs the help of the community to make sure the students they serve can be successful this upcoming school year.

Tamp area YMCA’s have partnered with the Hillsborough Education Foundation to serve as drop-off locations for school supplies.

From now until Sunday August 30th all community members are invited to donate new school supplies at these participating YMCAs:

Bob Gilbertson Central City Family YMCA • 110 E. Palm Ave. • Tampa, FL 33602

Bob Sierra North Tampa YMCA • 4029 Northdale Rd. • Tampa, FL 33624

Campo Family YMCA • 3414 Culbreath Rd. • Valrico, FL 33596

Downtown YMCA • 104 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602

New Tampa Family YMCA • 16221 Compton Dr. • Tampa, FL 33647

North Brandon Family YMCA • 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. • Seffner, FL 33584

Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA • 8950 W. Waters Ave. • Tampa, FL 33615

Plant City Family YMCA • 1507 YMCA Place • Plant City, FL 33563

South Tampa Family YMCA • 4411 S. Himes Ave. • Tampa, FL 33611

Spurlino Family YMCA • 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. • Gibsonton, FL 33534

YMCA Camp Cristina • 9840 Balm Riverview Road. • Riverview, FL 33569

Here is a list of the most needed school supplies:

Backpacks

Calculators

Children’s Books (K-12)

Compasses/Protractors

Composition Books

Copy Paper

Crayons (24 Count)

Dividers

Dry Erase Markers

Glue Sticks

Headphones

Highlighters

Index Cards

Large Pink Erasers

Pencils

Pens

Pocket Folders

Rulers

Scissors

Washable Markers.

Teachers are also in need of these personal care items for their students:Deodorant, Feminine Care Products, Hand Sanitizer, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, Soap/Shampoo, and Tissue Boxes/Packs.

Hillsborough Education Foundation has different ways you can donate school supplies for the upcoming year on its website.

