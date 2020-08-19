Hillsborough Education Foundation in need of school supplies to serve students, teachers for upcoming year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The Hillsborough Education Foundation is in need of school supplies for the upcoming school year to help make the students and schools they serve successful.
Hillsborough Education Foundation serves more than 150 Title I Schools and more than 150,000 students in Hillsborough County. Title I schools are schools where a majority of the students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.
Normally, the summer is a big time for school supply drives but because of COVID-19, HEF has had to change their supply drives, moving many of them to a virtual format.
“We are really concerned because this is the time we get most of our supplies and we manage them throughout the year for our students,” said Hillsborough Education Foundation CEO, Kim Jowell.
Now Hillsborough Education Foundation needs the help of the community to make sure the students they serve can be successful this upcoming school year.
Tamp area YMCA’s have partnered with the Hillsborough Education Foundation to serve as drop-off locations for school supplies.
From now until Sunday August 30th all community members are invited to donate new school supplies at these participating YMCAs:
- Bob Gilbertson Central City Family YMCA • 110 E. Palm Ave. • Tampa, FL 33602
- Bob Sierra North Tampa YMCA • 4029 Northdale Rd. • Tampa, FL 33624
- Campo Family YMCA • 3414 Culbreath Rd. • Valrico, FL 33596
- Downtown YMCA • 104 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602
- New Tampa Family YMCA • 16221 Compton Dr. • Tampa, FL 33647
- North Brandon Family YMCA • 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. • Seffner, FL 33584
- Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA • 8950 W. Waters Ave. • Tampa, FL 33615
- Plant City Family YMCA • 1507 YMCA Place • Plant City, FL 33563
- South Tampa Family YMCA • 4411 S. Himes Ave. • Tampa, FL 33611
- Spurlino Family YMCA • 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. • Gibsonton, FL 33534
- YMCA Camp Cristina • 9840 Balm Riverview Road. • Riverview, FL 33569
Here is a list of the most needed school supplies:
- Backpacks
- Calculators
- Children’s Books (K-12)
- Compasses/Protractors
- Composition Books
- Copy Paper
- Crayons (24 Count)
- Dividers
- Dry Erase Markers
- Glue Sticks
- Headphones
- Highlighters
- Index Cards
- Large Pink Erasers
- Pencils
- Pens
- Pocket Folders
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Washable Markers.
Teachers are also in need of these personal care items for their students:Deodorant, Feminine Care Products, Hand Sanitizer, Toothbrush/Toothpaste, Soap/Shampoo, and Tissue Boxes/Packs.
Hillsborough Education Foundation has different ways you can donate school supplies for the upcoming year on its website.
