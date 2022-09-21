TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Schools Board approved a sexual education curriculum for the district’s 7th, 8th and 9th grade students at Tuesday’s meeting.

The goal of the curriculum is to give students medically accurate information regarding reproductive health and reduce the risk of STDs and unintended pregnancies. The classes focus on communication and decision-making skills.

Each year, the courses are modified and posted online for the public to view.

The Hillsborough County Chapter of Moms for Liberty and the Hillsborough County Protect our Children Project opposed the curriculum, but school board members voted to approve the lessons on Tuesday.

Students can still opt out of attending sex education classes by having their parents sign an opt-out form.

