Gov. DeSantis wants to raise starting pay for teachers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to raise starting salaries for teachers in Florida to $47,500.

DeSantis announced the news at a press conference in Jacksonville on Monday.

The governor said he will recommend a higher minimum wage for teachers during the next legislative session, and that the recommendation will be attached to his proposed budget.

Under the proposal, more than 100,000 teachers would get a raise, which will cost taxpayers a total of $603 million.

During the 2017-2018 academic year, the average salary for a public school teacher in the U.S. was $60,483.

Florida currently ranks 26th in the nation for starting teacher pay at $37,636.

“We are experiencing a teacher shortage in Florida,” said Governor DeSantis. “With a strong economy and plenty of jobs available in other fields, unfortunately too many college graduates are unwilling to enter the teaching profession. My proposal to increase the minimum salary for teachers to $47,500 will help alleviate this shortage and elevate the teaching profession to the level of appreciation it deserves. This is long overdue, and I look forward to working with the legislature to make this a reality.”

