TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has thousands of teacher and school staff vacancies. It’s not a newly realized problem, but the state’s Department of Education did release new data on exactly how many staff are needed to make every school district whole.

According to FDOE, there were more than 4,000 vacancies for just teachers on the first day of school. FDOE said school districts reported a total of 5,208 vacancies. However, the vacancy numbers reported in September totaled 4,442. State officials said 766 positions had been filled since districts sent in their numbers.

“For context – Florida has roughly 185,000 teachers and the state’s current vacancies represent approximately 2.4% of teaching positions, which is also around 1.2 open positions per school on average,” department officials said. “As always, the Department will continue to work diligently to support Florida’s teaching needs with a focus on proactively working with superintendents on a case-by-case basis.”

Due to the emphasis on teacher recruitment and recruitment for educators among military veterans and law enforcement officers, WFLA.com has asked Dept. of Education officials for the number of vacancies that had been filled thanks to those programs. FDOE said they were working to get information on those recruitment efforts.

The data points on vacancies themselves are recorded for what FDOE calls a Day 1 Vacancy report. Every year, the department asks schools and districts to send them their vacancies by subject, endorsement area, and grade level. Sometimes there are crossovers, where one teacher may teach multiple subjects or grade levels. FDOE said endorsement areas are “additional specialization” for a teacher, but “cannot stand alone on a certificate.”

In some districts, duplicated vacancies have led to larger numbers of open positions, according to state education officials.

In the Tampa Bay area, there are 1,782 vacancies reported in the 10-county area across all grade levels in K-12 public education. The bulk of those openings are in Hillsborough County Public Schools, and mainly the Pre-K to 5th grade classes.

School District Pre-K to 5th: 6th to 8th: 9th to 12th: Total: Citrus County 12 9 20 41 Hardee County 8 1 2 11 Hernando County 50 39 19 108 Highlands County 48 18 16 82 Hillsborough County 372 199 120 691 Manatee County 48 15 9 72 Pasco County 192 102 69 363 Pinellas County 61 37 25 123 Polk County 87 69 51 216 Sarasota County 27 21 27 75 Totals 905 510 358 1,782 (Source: Florida Department of Education)

The state’s subject areas all have openings, but according to data from FDOE, the biggest number of vacancies is in 6th Grade Exceptional Student Education, where “children with disabilities who need specially designed instruction and related services” are taught, according to the department. There were currently more than 1,000 positions open for teaching ESE classes, as of Sept. 1.

156 of the openings are in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County is the seventh largest school district in the United States.

The second largest vacancy level by subject is in 9th grade math, with 450 openings.

Every Florida county’s teacher and staff vacancies are listed below, as of Sept. 1.