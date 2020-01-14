Florida superintendent subs for 3rd grade class so teacher can attend rally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Duval County Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene was a substitute for a third grade class Monday so the teacher could attend the school funding rally in Tallahassee.

The former Manatee County superintendent filled in for Mr. Bell’s third grade class at Gregory Drive Elementary in Jacksonville.

“I just wanted to let teachers know, symbolically, that I’m here to support them,” Greene said. “That I will never forget what it is like to be a teacher.”

During her entire administrative career, Greene said she would always pick at least one day to substitute for a teacher to show her support for her staff.

Greene said being back in a classroom felt like riding a bike.

