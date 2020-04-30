Florida school districts struggle to find students who have not checked in virtually

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)—It was a scramble for Florida school districts to set up long-distance learning for their students.

While it’s been successful on many levels, some students have been left behind.

Six-year-old Danesia Diaz used to attend Spring Lake Elementary in Altamonte Springs. She is now like thousands of other children in Central Florida who are learning virtually.

There was trouble at the beginning when the school tried to contact Danesia’s mom, Nina Gaure, to assign her a laptop.

The school district couldn’t reach her because she lost her job and couldn’t make payments on her cellphone bill.

Gaure said she was persistent and eventually was able to get hold of one. Now, Danesia wakes up early and gets to work on her schoolwork.

She was behind, but has since caught up.

School districts around Central Florida are concerned that there are students that seem to have disappeared and not checked in.

School officials said they have no clue what’s going on with their education.

On Monday, Orange County’s Superintendent put out a plea for help. She wants anyone who has not had contact with their teachers or the school to get in touch.

District officials did not have an answer to what could happen if those children fall behind and never get in contact with them.

