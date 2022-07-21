MIAMI (AP) — The Miami-Dade County School Board, the board of Florida’s largest school district has voted against a sexual education textbook for middle and high schoolers. The 5-4 vote Wednesday night reverses their adoption of the book.

The board already agreed to remove references to gender and sexual orientation after a pressure campaign. One board member noted that any parent can opt-out to prevent their child from learning the material.

But another said she still feels the content isn’t age appropriate for teenagers. Sex Ed is required under Florida law. It’s not clear how the district will comply this year.