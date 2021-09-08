LIVE: Florida judge to decide if stay on mask mandate order stands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida’s battle over mask mandates in schools returned to Circuit Court Judge John C. Cooper‘s courtroom Wednesday morning, this time to decide if Cooper will override a stay on his previous order allowing mask mandates in schools.

Cooper’s written order came out Friday, four days after his verbal ruling. The judge had said the order would not take effect until the written version was published.

Appeals by both parties in the case, the Florida officials and Florida parents, triggered an automatic stay. Now, with the case back in Cooper’s courtroom, it is up to him to override the stay, or allow it, placing the block on blanket mask policy bans to wait.

Also at issue are sanctions enacted against school districts who chose to have mask policies despite the orders and opinions of state officials.

So far, Alachua and Broward counties’ school districts face withheld funding equal to the payroll amounts for the superintendents and the specific number of school board members who voted in favor of the mask policies. Currently, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties’ school districts are also under investigation for their mask policies.

Across the state, hospitalizations for COVID-19 were down and new cases were lower in the past week than those previously, but pediatric cases are on the rise.

The delta variant has continued to sweep across Florida, leading to the school districts making mask mandates as a way to mitigate the spread of the virus among their students, faculty and staff.