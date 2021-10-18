Florida home to 9 of top 50 colleges in the South, according to new study

(FILE PHOTO) The University of South Florida entrance is Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Livingston/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new WalletHub study examining the quality of colleges and universities in the United States showed almost 20 percent of the best colleges in the South are in Florida.

Regional rankings produced in the WalletHub study said the best school in Florida is the University of Florida, home to the Gators. It’s ranked at No. 5, just one rank below the Georgia Institute of Technology for the 2022 academic year.

Nationally, the University of Florida is listed at No. 22, coming ahead of Hamilton College in New York and just below Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

The study ranked colleges through a score based on a combination of admission rate, student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate, percentage of international students, safety, amount of student loan debt, rate of student loan default, return on educational investment and post-grad median salaries.

Florida’s best schools in the top 50 for the South, by region were:

RankPercentileUniversity/CollegeTotal Score
598University of Florida72.91
1197Florida State University68.31
2194University of Miami64.34
2393Florida Polytechnic University62.86
2792University of South Florida62.1
3091University of Central Florida64.46
4487Florida International University59.39
4786Florida Southern College58.95
4886Florida A&M University58.72
(Source: WalletHub)

Check out the full list of universities and colleges in the South to see how your alma mater measures up:

RegionRankPercentileUniversity/CollegeStateTotal Score
South199Rice UniversityTX76.48
South299Duke UniversityNC75.86
South399Vanderbilt UniversityTN75.16
South499Georgia Institute of TechnologyGA74.66
South598University of FloridaFL72.91
South698University of VirginiaVA71.88
South798Emory UniversityGA71.71
South898University of North Carolina–Chapel HillNC71.42
South997Washington and Lee UniversityVA71.41
South1097University of Texas at AustinTX70.13
South1197University of RichmondVA68.31
South1197Florida State UniversityFL68.31
South1396University of GeorgiaGA67.95
South1496William & MaryVA67.84
South1595Trinity UniversityTX67.67
South1695North Carolina State UniversityNC66.19
South1795Davidson CollegeNC65.94
South1895Rhodes CollegeTN65.12
South1994Centre CollegeKY64.94
South2094Virginia Military InstituteVA64.75
South2194University of MiamiFL64.34
South2293Mississippi CollegeMS63.48
South2393Florida Polytechnic UniversityFL62.86
South2493Clemson UniversitySC62.74
South2592Wofford CollegeSC62.65
South2692Texas A&M UniversityTX62.4
South2792University of South FloridaFL62.1
South2892Virginia TechVA61.81
South2991Union UniversityTN61.65
South3091University of Central FloridaFL61.46
South3191Southwestern UniversityTX61.4
South3290John Brown UniversityAR61.08
South3390University of DallasTX61.01
South3490The University of the SouthTN60.47
South3589Harding UniversityAR60.39
South3689Millsaps CollegeMS60.27
South3789Hendrix CollegeAR60.24
South3889Furman UniversitySC60.1
South3988Southern Methodist UniversityTX59.99
South4088Trevecca Nazarene UniversityTN59.64
South4188Tennessee Wesleyan UniversityTN59.51
South4287Birmingham-Southern CollegeAL59.48
South4387Austin CollegeTX59.47
South4487Florida International UniversityFL59.39
South4586University of South CarolinaSC59.29
South4686William Carey UniversityMS59.27
South4786Florida Southern CollegeFL58.95
South4886Florida A&M UniversityFL58.72
South4985Mercer UniversityGA58.71
South5085Hampden-Sydney CollegeVA58.7
(Source: WalletHub)

