Florida home to 9 of top 50 colleges in the South, according to new study

(FILE PHOTO) The University of South Florida entrance is Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Livingston/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new WalletHub study examining the quality of colleges and universities in the United States showed almost 20 percent of the best colleges in the South are in Florida.

Regional rankings produced in the WalletHub study said the best school in Florida is the University of Florida, home to the Gators. It’s ranked at No. 5, just one rank below the Georgia Institute of Technology for the 2022 academic year.

Nationally, the University of Florida is listed at No. 22, coming ahead of Hamilton College in New York and just below Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

The study ranked colleges through a score based on a combination of admission rate, student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate, percentage of international students, safety, amount of student loan debt, rate of student loan default, return on educational investment and post-grad median salaries.

Florida’s best schools in the top 50 for the South, by region were:

Rank Percentile University/College Total Score 5 98 University of Florida 72.91 11 97 Florida State University 68.31 21 94 University of Miami 64.34 23 93 Florida Polytechnic University 62.86 27 92 University of South Florida 62.1 30 91 University of Central Florida 64.46 44 87 Florida International University 59.39 47 86 Florida Southern College 58.95 48 86 Florida A&M University 58.72 (Source: WalletHub)

