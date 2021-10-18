Florida home to 9 of top 50 colleges in the South, according to new study

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new WalletHub study examining the quality of colleges and universities in the United States showed almost 20 percent of the best colleges in the South are in Florida.
Regional rankings produced in the WalletHub study said the best school in Florida is the University of Florida, home to the Gators. It’s ranked at No. 5, just one rank below the Georgia Institute of Technology for the 2022 academic year.
Nationally, the University of Florida is listed at No. 22, coming ahead of Hamilton College in New York and just below Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.
The study ranked colleges through a score based on a combination of admission rate, student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate, percentage of international students, safety, amount of student loan debt, rate of student loan default, return on educational investment and post-grad median salaries.
Florida’s best schools in the top 50 for the South, by region were:
|Rank
|Percentile
|University/College
|Total Score
|5
|98
|University of Florida
|72.91
|11
|97
|Florida State University
|68.31
|21
|94
|University of Miami
|64.34
|23
|93
|Florida Polytechnic University
|62.86
|27
|92
|University of South Florida
|62.1
|30
|91
|University of Central Florida
|64.46
|44
|87
|Florida International University
|59.39
|47
|86
|Florida Southern College
|58.95
|48
|86
|Florida A&M University
|58.72
Check out the full list of universities and colleges in the South to see how your alma mater measures up:
|Region
|Rank
|Percentile
|University/College
|State
|Total Score
|South
|1
|99
|Rice University
|TX
|76.48
|South
|2
|99
|Duke University
|NC
|75.86
|South
|3
|99
|Vanderbilt University
|TN
|75.16
|South
|4
|99
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|GA
|74.66
|South
|5
|98
|University of Florida
|FL
|72.91
|South
|6
|98
|University of Virginia
|VA
|71.88
|South
|7
|98
|Emory University
|GA
|71.71
|South
|8
|98
|University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
|NC
|71.42
|South
|9
|97
|Washington and Lee University
|VA
|71.41
|South
|10
|97
|University of Texas at Austin
|TX
|70.13
|South
|11
|97
|University of Richmond
|VA
|68.31
|South
|11
|97
|Florida State University
|FL
|68.31
|South
|13
|96
|University of Georgia
|GA
|67.95
|South
|14
|96
|William & Mary
|VA
|67.84
|South
|15
|95
|Trinity University
|TX
|67.67
|South
|16
|95
|North Carolina State University
|NC
|66.19
|South
|17
|95
|Davidson College
|NC
|65.94
|South
|18
|95
|Rhodes College
|TN
|65.12
|South
|19
|94
|Centre College
|KY
|64.94
|South
|20
|94
|Virginia Military Institute
|VA
|64.75
|South
|21
|94
|University of Miami
|FL
|64.34
|South
|22
|93
|Mississippi College
|MS
|63.48
|South
|23
|93
|Florida Polytechnic University
|FL
|62.86
|South
|24
|93
|Clemson University
|SC
|62.74
|South
|25
|92
|Wofford College
|SC
|62.65
|South
|26
|92
|Texas A&M University
|TX
|62.4
|South
|27
|92
|University of South Florida
|FL
|62.1
|South
|28
|92
|Virginia Tech
|VA
|61.81
|South
|29
|91
|Union University
|TN
|61.65
|South
|30
|91
|University of Central Florida
|FL
|61.46
|South
|31
|91
|Southwestern University
|TX
|61.4
|South
|32
|90
|John Brown University
|AR
|61.08
|South
|33
|90
|University of Dallas
|TX
|61.01
|South
|34
|90
|The University of the South
|TN
|60.47
|South
|35
|89
|Harding University
|AR
|60.39
|South
|36
|89
|Millsaps College
|MS
|60.27
|South
|37
|89
|Hendrix College
|AR
|60.24
|South
|38
|89
|Furman University
|SC
|60.1
|South
|39
|88
|Southern Methodist University
|TX
|59.99
|South
|40
|88
|Trevecca Nazarene University
|TN
|59.64
|South
|41
|88
|Tennessee Wesleyan University
|TN
|59.51
|South
|42
|87
|Birmingham-Southern College
|AL
|59.48
|South
|43
|87
|Austin College
|TX
|59.47
|South
|44
|87
|Florida International University
|FL
|59.39
|South
|45
|86
|University of South Carolina
|SC
|59.29
|South
|46
|86
|William Carey University
|MS
|59.27
|South
|47
|86
|Florida Southern College
|FL
|58.95
|South
|48
|86
|Florida A&M University
|FL
|58.72
|South
|49
|85
|Mercer University
|GA
|58.71
|South
|50
|85
|Hampden-Sydney College
|VA
|58.7